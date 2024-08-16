The Denver Broncos are making a quarterback change on the depth chart this week, giving their first-round pick an opportunity to start and work with the first-team offense. Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced Bo Nix will start Sunday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Payton made the announcement last week that Nix would get his opportunity to start with the 1s after Stidham earned the first shot with the first team in Week 1. Nix outperformed Stidham in the first preseason game, throwing 21 passes and scoring on four of the five possessions he played.

Nix finished 15 of 21 for 125 yards with a touchdown (one-yard pass to Marvin Mims) while Stidham went 4 of 7 for 37 yards with an interception as QB1 in the preseason opener. Stidham had two possessions in which the Broncos scored zero points.

While Nix is starting this week, Payton won't name a starting quarterback yet -- no matter how well Nix has splayed in the preseason opener and the joint practices.

"The band's still playing, they have one more song to go, two more songs," Payton said, via Up and Adams Show. "In other words, I'm not naming the starting cornerback between Riley (Moss) and (Damarri) Mathis. Meaning, I'm not doing that at these other positions with receiver… it would be different if you had made a decision with one position. I'm not ready to do it with all the positions."

A starter in Denver is expected to be named soon, but Payton wants to give Nix his opportunity to start with the 1s first.