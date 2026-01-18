The Denver Broncos are headed to the AFC Championship game for the first time in 10 years after beating the Bills on Saturday, but right now, they aren't exactly celebrating and that's because they don't really have a quarterback. Following Denver's 33-30 victory over the Bills on Saturday, Sean Payton announced that Bo Nix would be out for the rest of the season after fracturing a bone in his ankle.

With Nix out, the Broncos will be turning the starting QB job over to Jarrett Stidham, but Payton can't be feeling very comfortable about that, especially when you consider that Stidham hasn't thrown a regular-season pass in two years! If you're scoring at home, Stidham's last NFL pass came on Jan. 7, 2024, which means he'll have gone 749 days without throwing an NFL pass by the time the AFC title game rolls around. Sam Ehlinger is the only other quarterback on the Broncos' roster, so as things currently stand now, he would be Stidham's backup. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas in 2021, is 0-3 in three career starts; Stidham is 1-3 in four career starts.

The Broncos are in a desperate situation and desperate teams do desperate things. Earlier this year, we saw the Colts sign 44-year-old Philip Rivers in hopes of saving their season after Daniel Jones went down with an injury. The Broncos could go a similar route and it would actually make some sense for them to do that. Unlike the Colts' situation, the Broncos don't need a QB who can play half the season, they just need a guy who's willing to make a three-week commitment -- at the most.

The new QB would only have to practice one week and play in one game (the AFC title game) and if Denver somehow won that, then the QB would have two more weeks of practice and one more game (Super Bowl LX). If you really think about it, it's an enticing offer that would potentially give a retired quarterback a serious shot at a Lombardi Trophy.

With that in mind, let's take a look at several wild options (Players are listed based on when they threw their last NFL pass).

Ryan Tannehill

Age: 37

Last NFL pass: 2023 season

As crazy as it sounds, this might actually be Denver's most intriguing option. Tannehill hasn't thrown a regular-season pass since Week 18 of the 2023 season, which sounds like a long time ago, but his last pass actually came on the same day that Stidham threw his last regular-season pass. The best part for the Broncos is that Tannehill does have some playoff experience: He led the Titans to the AFC title game in 2019 and then one year later, he helped lead Tennessee to the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

Tannehill was coached in Tennessee by Mike Vrabel, who might end up being Denver's opponent this year if his Patriots can beat the Texans on Sunday. Tannehill also has some mobility, which is something Payton would probably prefer to have.

Tannehill led the NFL in passer rating in 2019 and was voted Comeback Player of the Year. Getty Images

Back in November, Tannehill said he probably wouldn't be returning to the NFL, but it's certainly possible that he would change his mind if the Broncos called.

"I think that chapter is closed," Tannehill said when asked if his career was over, via The Escapist. "I think last year, that was where I was at, if the right opportunity came up and was right for our family. Staying in shape and staying ready. I had plenty of calls, but nothing ever felt like the right opportunity that I was looking for. That was last NFL season. At this point, I think that ship has sailed for me."

Matt Ryan

Age: 40

Last NFL pass: 2022 season

Ryan just got a new job last week as the Falcons' new president of football, so it's unlikely that he would want to step away so soon, but this would give him a chance to finally win that elusive Lombardi Trophy, which might be enough to woo him away for a week or two. Remember, this is just a one week commitment, and if you happen to win the AFC title game, then it turns into a three-week commitment.

Ryan has been part of some of the most painful postseason losses in NFL history. Back in 2012, his Falcons blew a 17-0 lead to the 49ers in the NFC title game. In 2016, he finally got to the Super Bowl only to watch his team blow a 28-3 lead to the Patriots. The Broncos could end up facing the Patriots in the AFC title game, and if that happens, maybe Payton is able to sell Ryan on a possible return to get some revenge.

During his introductory press conference at his new job, Ryan actually joked about making a possible comeback.

"I'm not trying to call plays. I'm not trying to run your offense. I'm not trying to pull a Philip Rivers and come back and play," Ryan said.

But what if there's a chance to win a Super Bowl?

Cam Newton

Age: 36

Last NFL pass: 2021 season

Newton hasn't played since 2021, but he's still only 36 years old and the interesting part is that he hasn't officially retired. After the Colts signed Rivers in December, Newton was asked on his podcast if he'd ever be willing to return to the NFL after four years out of the league.

"I'm open for business, but I want to be [with] who really want me," Newton said.

Basically, Newton will be more than happy to answer the phone if Payton calls. Newton, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, spent 10 of his 11 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Newton also started 16 games against Payton's Saints, so the Broncos coach is certainly familiar with his work.

Newton was voted MVP in 2015, a season where he ended up leading the 15-1 Panthers to the Super Bowl. And in a crazy twist, the Panthers played the Broncos in the Super Bowl that year in a game that was played at Levi's Stadium. Newton could potentially return with the Broncos to play a Super Bowl in the same stadium 10 years later.

Drew Brees

Age: 47

Last NFL pass: 2020 season

if there's one name that Payton might toss around this week, it's Brees. The Broncos head coach spent 15 seasons in New Orleans with Brees as his quarterback, a time span that included three conference title game appearances and a Super Bowl win in 2009.

The only problem with calling Brees is that, apparently, his right arm isn't working anymore.

"Honestly, man, if my right arm was still working, I probably would've played another three years," Brees said back in May 2024. "My body feels great. My body can play. My right arm can't. Unfortunately that's what kind of forced me to step away. And it was time too."

Brees' right arm definitely couldn't handle the rigors of an entire NFL season, but could it work for three weeks or even just one game? At age 47, Brees might not be interested, but it might be worth it for Payton to make a call just to check in on his former quarterback.

Andrew Luck

Age: 36

Last NFL pass: 2018

The former Colts quarterback shocked the NFL when he decided to retire back in August 2019, and right now, he doesn't seem too interested in a comeback. Before signing Rivers in December, the Colts didn't call Luck, but if they would have, he knew what his answer was going to be.

"No, thank you. I'm right where I'm supposed to be," Luck told Jim Rome in December.

Luck is currently the general manager of Stanford football, and although he might not be interested in returning, Sean Payton could do his best to convince him that this is essentially a one-game deal. When you've been retired for nearly eight years, you likely don't want to take the beating that comes with playing an NFL season (or even a half season), but this is just one game, and possibly two, if the Broncos were to win the AFC title game.

Also, let's not forget, the most famous QB in Broncos' history (John Elway) went to Stanford. The current CEO and co-owner of the Broncos (Greg Penner) also has a Stanford degree. Those two could call up Luck and try to make him an offer that he couldn't refuse, you know, like maybe writing a huge check to the Stanford athletic department.

Colin Kaepernick

Age: 38

Last NFL pass: 2016

The only reason Kaepernick is on this list is because he's the one of the rare older guys who actually wants to return. As recently as August 2024, Kaepernick said he was staying in shape in hopes of getting a call from an NFL team.

"We're still training, we're still pushing, we just gotta get one of these team owners to open up," Kaepernick told SkyNews at the time. "I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship."

One thing Kaepernick would bring to the table is big game experience. During his six-year career with the 49ers, he led them to two NFC title games and one Super Bowl. Kaepernick currently holds the NFL record for most rushing yards by a QB in a playoff game with 181. At 38, he's likely lost a step or two, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Free agent quarterbacks: Taylor Heinicke, Jake Fromm, C.J. Beathard. If Payton was interested in one of these guys, he could have called them during the season.

Two quarterbacks who aren't an option: Tom Brady and Derek Carr. If you own part of an NFL team, you're no longer allowed to suit up for a team, which eliminates Brady, who officially became a minority owner in the Raiders back in October 2024. As for Carr, he's still under contract with the Saints, so the Broncos would have to trade for him, but since the trade deadline has already past, that wouldn't be possible.