Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian has a sprained shoulder, could be out for the year

Siemian said he knew the injury was serious as soon as it happened

It looked pretty bad when it happened, and based on late-night reports, it appears that Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian's shoulder injury could keep him out for a while. According to multiple reports, Siemian suffered a sprained shoulder during Denver's 25-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, and the injury could knock him out for the rest of the regular season. 

Siemian underwent surgery on the same shoulder back in January but was ready in time for the regular season and has been the Broncos' quarterback for most of the year. He injured it again while being sacked on what ended up being the Broncos' final offensive play of the first quarter. He was visibly in pain on the sideline while being examined by team doctors. 

"I knew something wasn't right, right away," Siemian said after the game, per NFL.com. "It wasn't fun."

Siemian was then relieved by Brock Osweiler, who put together one of the better performances of his career in leading the Broncos to victory. Osweiler completed 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for an additional score. He's likely to start during Siemian's absence, considering backup Paxton Lynch is already injured as well. 

