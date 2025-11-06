Pete Carroll's first year in Las Vegas has been a total disappointment. The Raiders are sitting at 2-6, and now they're on the road on Thursday night for a Week 10 showdown with the Denver Broncos.

If the divisional clash goes anything like the Raiders' last two road games, things could get ugly. In Week 6, Carroll's team traveled to Indianapolis and suffered a 40-6 blowout loss against the Colts -- their largest loss in four years. Two weeks later, the Chiefs handed Las Vegas their largest shutout loss since 2014 with a 31-0 result.

The Raiders have lost two straight road games by at least 30 points, and if they lose by 30 or more in Denver, that will make it three straight, which is almost unheard of in the NFL.

The last team to lose three straight road games by 30 points or more was the Buffalo Bills, who did it during a stretch that went from the end of the 1984 season into the 1985 season, according to CBS Sports Research. It's literally been 40 years since any team has struggled like that on the road, and the Raiders could match them on Thursday.

The fact this game is being played in prime time probably isn't going to help things because the Raiders haven't won a road prime-time game in eight years (their last win came on Nov. 5, 2017). Since then, they've gone 0-7.

To make things even more difficult, the Raiders have to face the hottest team in the NFL. The Broncos will be heading into Thursday's game on a six-game winning streak, which is tied with the Patriots for the longest in the league. The Broncos have also won nine straight home games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and Denver's longest home winning streak since 2015 when it won Super Bowl 50.



If you think the Broncos have a chance to beat the Raiders by at least 30 points, oddsmakers like FanDuel Sportsbook have priced those odds accordingly: Denver -29.5 is priced at +1100 (a $10 bet wins $110).

If the Raiders want to cling to some sort of hope, the Broncos have lost four of their past Thursday night games, so an upset isn't impossible. The Raiders are 9.5-point underdogs, but they might have a chance in Denver -- and that's because they got their not-so-secret weapon back last week: tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers returned in Week 9 with a monster performance during which he caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-29 loss to Jacksonville.

The Raiders are a completely different offense when he's in the lineup: Las Vegas has averaged 21.2 points per game when he's on the field and 8.7 points in the three games he missed due to injury. That 21.2 average is big this week, because if the Raiders (2-6) can top 20 points against Denver, they'll have a fighting chance: The Broncos are 5-0 when they hold their opponent under 20 points, but just 2-2 when they surrender 20 points or more.