A classic rivalry will have its next installment on 'Thursday Night Football' to kick off NFL Week 10 as the Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver (7-2) is tied for the best record in the league and is riding a six-game win streak, which is also tied for the NFL's longest. The Broncos had a comeback victory at Houston in Week 9, defeating the Texans, 18-15, via a walk-off field goal. Meanwhile, the Raiders (2-6) suffered a defeat out of their bye on Sunday as they lost in overtime to Jacksonville, 30-29. The Raiders lead the all-time series, 73-56-2. Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II has yet to practice this week and is expected to miss this game.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Broncos swept the season series in 2024, after the Raiders had won each of the previous eight meetings. The latest Raiders vs. Broncos odds have Denver as 8.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points is 42.5. Before making any Broncos vs. Raiders picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Las Vegas vs. Denver. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Raiders:

Broncos vs. Raiders spread Denver -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Broncos vs. Raiders over/under 42.5 points Broncos vs. Raiders money line Denver -481, Las Vegas +369 Broncos vs. Raiders picks See picks at SportsLine Broncos vs. Raiders streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Raiders can cover

Despite the Sunday defeat to the Jags, Las Vegas won versus the spread and has covered in two of its last three games. Meanwhile, Denver hasn't lived up to being a heavy favorite this season, going just 1-3 against the spread when favored by at least a touchdown. The Broncos have also gone just 1-4 straight up over their last five Thursday games as short turnarounds haven't worked in their favor.

Vegas does have several standouts who can make this game competitive, starting with Geno Smith, who is coming off a four-passing touchdown on Sunday. Three of those were caught by Brock Bowers, who had missed the three previous games. Rookie Ashton Jeanty is averaging 94.6 scrimmage yards over his last five games, with five total touchdowns over that stretch. Then, there's Maxx Crosby on defense, and the four-time Pro Bowler has three sacks over his last three games and ranks third in the NFL with 13 tackles for loss.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver has arguably the best defense in the NFL, ranking first in a number of categories. The lead the league in the most important of defensive metrics, with the top-ranked third-down defense, as well as the No. 1 redzone defense. A big part of that success is the unparalleled ability for Denver to take down the quarterback. The Broncos' 40 sacks are the most in the league, and that puts them on pace for 76 on the season, which would break the NFL's single-season record of 72 sacks by the 1984 Chicago Bears.

On offense, the Broncos are simply a different team at home, with TNF taking place in Denver. The team is averaging 31.3 points at home, compared to 20 points on the road, while the Raiders equally struggle much more when leaving Vegas. Just as Denver averages 31.3 points at home, the Raiders allow 31.3 points on the road, and Las Vegas has scored just five touchdowns on offense across four road games.

How to make Broncos vs. Raiders picks

For the NFL Week 10 'Thursday Night Football' game of Raiders vs. Broncos, the model is leaning Over the total, projecting 47 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time in an A-rated pick.

Who wins Broncos vs. Raiders, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Broncos spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 45-28 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.