'Thursday Night Football' gets back to a divisional matchup in NFL Week 10 as the Las Vegas Raiders will visit the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. Rookie running backs Ashton Jeanty and RJ Harvey could factor into an NFL SGP considering their early success thus far, while one of last year's top rookies in Brock Bowers will as well after hitting all of the Overs with his prop bets last week. Bowers posted a 12-127-3 stat line, catching three of Geno Smith's four touchdown passes. A Thursday Night Football SGP could also consider vets like Courtland Sutton and J.K. Dobbins as they face Vegas' No. 23 scoring defense.

Meanwhile, Denver has an elite defense that is top five in both points allowed and yards allowed. The Broncos held Bowers to just four grabs for 38 yards when he last faced them, and the star TE has an NFL props bar of 66.5 yards for Thursday. Knowing how Denver is defending tight ends this year would help inform you as to which side of this Thursday Night Football prop you should side with. Before locking in any Broncos vs. Raiders picks for your Thursday Night Football SGP, be sure to see the Raiders vs. Broncos prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Now, the model has analyzed Raiders vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football and locked in three confident best bets for an NFL SGP. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over 6-1.

Top Thursday Night Football SGP picks

After simulating Broncos vs. Raiders, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Broncos quarterback Bo Nix goes Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-122 at FanDuel). Nix has eight touchdown passes over his last three games, going over 1.5 passing TD in each as he's on the best run of his career. He threw for two scores on Sunday versus Houston's No. 1 scoring defense, which followed Nix matching a career high with four touchdown tosses versus Dallas.

The Raiders' defensive strength is versus the ground game, as just six teams allow fewer yards per rush than Vegas. However, the Raiders are just 21st versus the pass, and only six defenses have fewer sacks than Las Vegas. That indicates Denver will lean more on an aerial attack come Thursday as Nix is projected to have 2.7 passing touchdowns. This NFL prop is rated 4 stars and could be a part of a winning Thursday Night Football SGP.

How to make Raiders vs. Broncos SGP picks

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has five other NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better, including one that return plus money, that could be a part of your Broncos vs. Raiders SGP picks.

What are the model's top TNF same-game parlay picks you should target with your Raiders vs. Broncos predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Thursday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.