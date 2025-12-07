The Denver Broncos aren't expecting an easier time in NFL Week 14 when they visit their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos (10-2) have won nine in a row but have had some close ones, including last week's overtime victory against Washington. And while the Raiders (2-10) have had little to write home about this season, they managed to hold Denver in check in a 10-7 road loss in Week 10.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Broncos are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Broncos odds, while the total is 40.5 points. The Broncos are -457 money line favorites (risk $457 to win $100), while the Raiders are +353 underdogs. You can watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet Broncos vs. Raiders at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Where to bet on Broncos vs. Raiders

Where to watch Broncos vs. Raiders on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Broncos vs. Raiders betting preview

Odds: Broncos -7.5, over/under 40.5

Denver's defense is relentless, which is why the Broncos are 10-4 to the Under over their past 14 games. The Raiders have hit the Under seven times, and their defense stood up in the last meeting, holding Denver to 220 yards. The Broncos scored the deciding points following a blocked punt and held Las Vegas to 188 yards. Both teams are 4-8 against the spread, but Las Vegas is 8-1 ATS in its past nine at home against the Broncos.

Click here to bet Broncos vs. Raiders at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Broncos vs. Raiders SGP

Broncos -7.5 (-108)

Ashton Jeanty Under 53.5 rushing yards (-115)

RJ Harvey anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

Final odds: +560 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $560)

Model's Broncos vs. Raiders score prediction, picks

The Broncos are going to want to make a statement here after struggling mightily in the Week 10 victory, and the SportsLine Projection Model has the Broncos covering the 7.5-point spread in 53% of simulations. It sees slight value on Las Vegas on the money line (+316), with the Raiders winning in 25% of simulations. The Over hits in 49% of simulations, but with the way the last game played out and the strength of the defenses, this is an iffy proposition.

Broncos-Raiders score prediction: Broncos 26, Raiders 15

Want more Week 14 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 14 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.