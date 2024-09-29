A scary moment unfolded during the Denver Broncos' Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets, when running back Tyler Badie had to be placed on a stretcher while on the sideline, and carted off the field.

In the first quarter, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix completed a pass to Badie in the right flat, who fumbled away possession when he was hit by linebacker Quincy Williams. Badie took a tough shot to his back, which caused the fumble.

While Badie eventually got up and went back to the sideline as the Jets offense took the field, he soon after went down. Badie was placed on a stretcher, and taken off the field on a cart. The Broncos officially listed him as questionable to return with a back injury.

Badie, who attended the University of Missouri, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was claimed off the Ravens practice squad by the Broncos later that year, and has been with the franchise ever since. Just last week in the 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Badie rushed for a career-high 70 yards on nine attempts.