Melvin Gordon is staying in Denver. The two-time Pro Bowl running back has agreed to a one-year deal that can reach up to $5 million in earnings, according to NFL Media.

The 15th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Gordon spent his first five seasons with the Chargers, where he received Pro Bowl honors in 2016 and 2018. In 2018, Gordon ran for 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also caught 50 passes and four touchdowns while helping the Chargers reach the divisional round of the playoffs.

Gordon inked a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos during the 2020 offseason. During his first two seasons in Denver, Gordon has rushed for 1,904 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He has also caught 60 passes and three touchdowns over that span. Last season, the former Wisconsin Badger rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 218 yards and two scores.

Gordon recently passed former Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick for 88th all time with 6,144 career rushing yards. He is less than 200 yards from passing former Broncos star and Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little on the all-time list. Gordon is also tied for 70th all time with 53 rushing touchdowns.

After sharing the backfield with Phillip Lindsay in 2020, Gordon split time last season with 2021 second-round pick Javonte Williams. As a rookie, Williams rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He also caught 43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos, who started 3-0 before stumbling to a 4-10 finish.

The Broncos have nine picks in this week's draft. Linebacker, tight end, cornerback, and offensive guard are several positions the team is expected to address during the draft, which kicks off on Thursday night.