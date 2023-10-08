It's been another rocky season in the Mile High City. In their first season under Sean Payton, the Broncos are 1-3 and appear to be destined for an eighth straight non-playoff season. Instead of waiting for next offseason to begin rebuilding their roster, Payton and Co. might begin the process this month.

The Broncos have received calls about players on their roster, and they could be active ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline, according to ESPN. How well the Broncos fare over the next few weeks will likely determine how active they are prior to the trade deadline.

Denver hosts the Jets (1-3) on Sunday before facing the defending champion Chiefs (3-1) in Kansas City in Week 6. They host the Packers (2-2) in Week 7 before facing the Chiefs again in Week 8, two days before the trade deadline.

The Broncos recently traded veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory to the 49ers while swapping future late-round picks. If they decide to be active before the deadline, the Broncos might decide to deal receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton; Denver has reportedly received inquiries about both players in recent years.

Samaje Perine could be another player who could be traded away before the deadline. Perine's previous team, the Cincinnati Bengals, would surely love to reacquire the veteran running back after he chose to sign with Denver in free agency. But Perine's role in Denver hasn't been as big as he likely expected. The 28-year-old has just 18 carries and 29 total touches through four games.

Defense has been the main issue during Payton's first month in Denver. While the offense is currently 10th in the NFL in scoring, the Broncos' defense is dead last in points allowed, 31st in red zone efficiency and 24th in third down efficiency. It doesn't help that the Broncos' defense allowed 70 points in their Week 3 loss in Miami.