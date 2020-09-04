In a surprise move, the Denver Broncos have released veteran inside linebacker Todd Davis, according to Mike Kils of 9News. The move comes a day before the NFL requires teams to cut down to the mandatory 53-man regular season rosters. Davis' salary (he was due to make $5 million this season), along with the recent acquisitions of veterans Mark Barron and Austin Calitro, is likely what made the 28-year-old linebacker expendable. The Broncos pick up $4.5 million in cap space with the move.

Davis' starting spot will likely be filled by Josey Jewell, a 2018 fourth-round pick who has made 12 starts in 31 games with the Broncos. Jewell started in each of the Broncos' first three games last season, recording a career-high 14 tackles in Denver's Week 1 loss to the Raiders.

A former undrafted rookie out of Sacramento State, Davis started his career with the Saints before ending his rookie season with the Broncos, who claimed him off waivers in November of 2014. Davis received two starts in 2015 while helping Denver capture its first Super Bowl win in 16 years. Davis earned a starting role in Denver's defense the following year, recording 97 tackles in 15 starts during the 2016 season. He continued to start over the past three years, recording a career-high 134 tackles last year while helping the Broncos finish the season with a 7-9 record after a 3-8 start.

Davis will now look to find a new NFL home before the start of the regular season.