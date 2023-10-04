The Denver Broncos are releasing linebacker Randy Gregory on Wednesday, according to ESPN. The team wants "to focus on young players," per the report. The 30-year-old will now become a free agent. Gregory signed a five-year deal worth up to $70 million during the 2022 offseason. He has appeared in 10 games for Denver.

Gregory recorded nine total tackles and one sack this season.

Before he joined the Broncos, the linebacker was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2015 to 2022. In his career, he has 97 tackles 18.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Without Gregory, the Broncos are left with Nik Bonitto, Thomas Incoom, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell. Bonitto made the decision to cut loose Gregory easier by performing well last week as a starter against the Chicago Bears.

Denver, which lost its first three games of the season, rallied from 21 points down to stun the Bears last week, 31-28.

The Broncos, under new head coach Sean Payton, kicked off their season with a 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by a Week 2 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The biggest blunder of the season came in Week 3, when the Broncos gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins. The defense allowed 726 total yards, forced the Dolphins to punt just once and only got to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once in the blowout.

The Broncos will face the New York Jets on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High.