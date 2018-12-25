Broncos reportedly believe Phillip Lindsay's wrist injury is serious, could end Pro Bowler's season

It looks like one of the best stories of the 2018 NFL season may come to an end a week early. Phillip Lindsay sustained a wrist injury while being tackled on a goal line carry during the Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday night, and according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team believes the injury is serious.

It's possible Lindsay is dealing with a scaphoid fracture, along with ligament damage. Rapoport reported that Lindsay is done for the season, and will likely miss the Pro Bowl as well.

#Broncos Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay’s season has come to an end. Source says the wrist injury he suffered last night is believed to be serious. He’ll have more tests this week, but his 2018 is done and the former UDFA is out for what would’ve been a feel-good Pro Bowl, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2018

Lindsay is dealing with a possible scaphoid fracture, along with ligament damage. Unless additional tests present a more positive outlook, he faces a lengthy recovery. https://t.co/31bStliEFn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2018

An undrafted free agent who grew up in-state in Aurora and attended Colorado University, Lindsay emerged as the Broncos' best offensive playmaker this season after beating out Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker for the gig as the team's lead back. In 15 games, he ran 192 times for 1,037 yards (5.4 per carry) and nine touchdowns, and added 35 catches for 241 yards and another score. In so doing, he became the first ever undrafted rookie to make the Pro Bowl on offense.

He will presumably be the Broncos' lead back entering next season as well, though because of his smaller stature (5-foot-8, 190 pounds) he will likely still split work with Freeman, whom the Broncos drafted in the third round of this year's draft. For their regular season finale against the Chargers, Freeman and Booker will almost surely split the work.