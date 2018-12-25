Broncos reportedly believe Phillip Lindsay's wrist injury is serious, could end Pro Bowler's season
Lindsay suffered an injury during the Broncos' loss to the Raiders on Monday night
It looks like one of the best stories of the 2018 NFL season may come to an end a week early. Phillip Lindsay sustained a wrist injury while being tackled on a goal line carry during the Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday night, and according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team believes the injury is serious.
It's possible Lindsay is dealing with a scaphoid fracture, along with ligament damage. Rapoport reported that Lindsay is done for the season, and will likely miss the Pro Bowl as well.
An undrafted free agent who grew up in-state in Aurora and attended Colorado University, Lindsay emerged as the Broncos' best offensive playmaker this season after beating out Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker for the gig as the team's lead back. In 15 games, he ran 192 times for 1,037 yards (5.4 per carry) and nine touchdowns, and added 35 catches for 241 yards and another score. In so doing, he became the first ever undrafted rookie to make the Pro Bowl on offense.
He will presumably be the Broncos' lead back entering next season as well, though because of his smaller stature (5-foot-8, 190 pounds) he will likely still split work with Freeman, whom the Broncos drafted in the third round of this year's draft. For their regular season finale against the Chargers, Freeman and Booker will almost surely split the work.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 NFL DFS: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Report: McCarthy interested in Cards job
McCarthy was fired by the Packers earlier this season after a loss to the Cardinals
-
Best Week 17 NFL odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 17 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
James Conner questionable for Week 17
Conner has been dealing with a sprained ankle and has sat out three straight games
-
Draft: Prospects in Texas Bowl
A QB whose dad's an NFL coach and a dynamic wideout headline the prospects to watch in this...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Pinstripe Bowl
Wisconsin's stellar blocking trio and two Miami defensive backs headline the prospects to watch...