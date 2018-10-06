Broncos reportedly expected to cut high-priced punter after placing him on injured reserve

If you bought a Marquette King jersey after he signed with Denver during the offseason, you might want to see if you can still return that thing, because it looks like the Broncos are done with him after just four games.

According to 9news.com, King is expected to be placed on injured reserve and he won't be making a comeback after he heals, because the Broncos plan to release him once he's healthy. King has been dealing with a thigh injury and didn't practice at all this week.

With the Broncos set to play the Jets on Sunday, the team had to make a decision on what to do at punter, and the plan for the team now is to promote Colby Wadman from the practice squad to take King's spot.

Although King has been one of the most entertaining guys off the field this season, he hasn't been producing on the field, which is a big reason why the Broncos are giving up on him just six months after signing the punter to a three-year, $6 million deal, which made King one of the 15 highest paid punters in the league. King signed in Denver after an ugly breakup with the Raiders.

Despite the mile-high air that makes Denver a kicker's paradise, King has been having a rough year, averaging a career-low 44.1 yards per punt.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph became visibly frustrated with King in Week 4, when the punter struggled in Denver's 27-23 loss to the Chiefs. With Denver leading 23-20 in the fourth quarter and punting from their own 25-yard line, King got off just a 35-yard punt, which helped set up Kansas City's game-winning drive.

"He's got to perform better," Joseph said after the loss, via The Athletic. "We're at home and it's his job to flip the field. That isn't happening. He's got to play better."

The good news for King is that he will be leaving Denver with a parting gift in the form of $1.5 million, which was the guaranteed portion of his contract.