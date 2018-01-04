Broncos reportedly have interest in Kirk Cousins, but not Eli Manning

The Denver Broncos had one of the NFL's worst quarterback situations in 2017. The Broncos at different times started Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, and Brock Osweiler, and combined that trio ranked 27th in the league in yards-per-attempt and 31st in passer rating. They completed less than 59 percent of their passes and had a negative touchdown-to-interception ratio.

None of them particularly distinguished themselves as viable quarterbacks of the future, and so it should come as no surprise that John Elway and company will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. One of their targets, according to ABC7's Troy Renck, will be Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Been asked. Yes I believe #Broncos will pursue Cousins. But there will be a Plan B and C this time around. Won't be like chase for Manning. But yes they will pursue him — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 4, 2018

However, they apparently do not have interest in Cousins' NFC East rival, Eli Manning.

They don't have interest in Eli https://t.co/bHYAEJYWgY — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 4, 2018

Cousins is eight years younger than Manning and thus likely to last several more years in the NFL. He's also played far better than Manning of late. Over the course of the three seasons Cousins has been Washington's full-time starter, 36 quarterbacks have attempted at least 500 total passes. Cousins ranks third among that group in completion percentage, 12th in touchdown rate, 19th in interception rate, fourth in yards per attempt, and sixth in passer rating. Each of those rankings is better than Manning's in the same category.

STAT COUSINS MANNING COMP % 3 21 TD % 12 19 INT % 19 22 YPA 4 33 RTG 6 26

Denver still has one of the NFL's best defenses, and merely competent quarterback play could elevate the team back to the playoffs. Cousins makes a ton of sense as a target, given that he's still in the prime of his career. The Broncos chased a Manning the last time he became available in free agency, so it would be a nice story if they did the same now, but Peyton was playing at a much higher level the last time he was on the field (prior to his injury) before he hit the market than his brother has recently.