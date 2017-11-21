Broncos reportedly name Paxton Lynch their starting quarterback against Raiders

The Denver Broncos are making another change under center. According to a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano, second-year passer Paxton Lynch has been named the team's starter, and will take the snaps on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Source: The Denver Broncos plan to make a change and start Paxton Lynch at quarterback in Week 12. Announcement is expected Wednesday. https://t.co/cvlZb9hhIM — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 21, 2017

To clarify, Graziano is reporting the announcement will come Wednesday, and that's because the Broncos are off Tuesday.

Couple local bloggers have stated Paxton Lynch "named" starter vs. OAK, Osweiler backup. Good guess and may be right, but team off today and QBs/coaches/players have not been told. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 21, 2017 Might end up being Lynch, but sources tell me the QBs have yet to be informed about a decision on starter. https://t.co/rztuPsVFZW — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 21, 2017

The Broncos held a quarterback competition during their 2017 training camp. In the competition, 2015 seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian beat out 2016 first-rounder Lynch for the starting job. Siemian had performed admirably when given the chance last season, and the coaching staff ultimately felt he gave the team the better chance to win.

After an injury to Lynch, the Broncos signed former Broncos, Texans, and Browns quarterback/living disaster Brock Osweiler to be Siemian's backup. To note, this is the same player they were willing to pay a whole lot of money prior to the 2016 season, only to see him leave for even more money in Houston. He promptly turned into the league's worst starter and had to be salary-dumped on the Browns with a second-round pick as payment. Cleveland cut him after naming DeShone Kizer as the starter. Siemian started the first several weeks of the season, and even looked pretty damn good through two games.

Against the Chargers and Cowboys, Siemian completed 39 of 60 passes for 450 yards, six touchdowns and two picks. He also ran 11 times for 33 yards and another score. Then he started falling apart. He was intercepted multiple times in three of his next five starts, and failed to crack 260 yards in the air in four of them. In all, he threw three touchdowns and eight picks.

In Week 9, he was benched in favor of Osweiler. Osweiler has proven to be exactly himself, completing 53 percent of his passes at 6.04 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and four interceptions in three straight losses. He's very obviously not the answer.

The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Monday in response to all the bad quarterback play, and in a Tuesday radio appearance, GM John Elway sure made it sound like we should prepare to see another quarterback change sometime in the near future.

Elway on Paxton Lynch: “I talk to Vance every single day, we’ll talk about that, but ultimately it’s gonna be Vance’s decision...if you look at where we are, I’d anticipate at some point in time we’ll see Paxton.” — Orange & Blue 760 (@OrangeBlue760) November 21, 2017

The call was apparently made not long after that, and now we'll get to see what the Broncos offense looks like with Lynch manning the controls.