Broncos reportedly poach Ja'Wuan James from the Dolphins by making him NFL's highest-paid right tackle

For a second time on Monday, the Broncos spent big-time money to address one of their weaknesses.

After giving defensive back Kareem Jackson a reported three-year, $33 million deal, the Broncos poached offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James from the Dolphins by agreeing to give him a four-year, $52 million contract with $32 million in guarantees, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. As multiple reporters have noted, James will become the league's highest-paid right tackle when he puts pen to paper on Wednesday. James, who ranked 11th on Pete Prisco's list of free agents, should fill the opening vacated by free agent Jared Veldheer.

It's been an expensive day for the Broncos, but they got who they wanted.

John Elway shelled out $85 million today for deals with DB Kareem Jackson and OT Ja'Wuan James. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2019 Dolphins wanted to keep Ja’Wuan James, but they didn’t want to go as high as Denver did. Broncos tried to trade for him last offseason and made him one of their top FA targets this offseason. They got their man. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 12, 2019

The Broncos might not be done addressing their offensive line. According to 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos have also "restarted" contract discussions with center Matt Paradis, who is free to negotiate with other teams during the legal tampering period. After the Bills gave center Mitch Morse a monster deal, Paradis probably won't be cheap regardless of where he ends up.

In James, the Broncos are acquiring a former first-round pick of the Dolphins who has started 62 of 80 possible games. James might not be an outstanding offensive tackle, but he has been consistent. There's certainly an argument to be made that the Broncos are overpaying for an offensive tackle of James' caliber, but the Broncos did at least find a way to upgrade at the position, even though they might come to regret the price tag.

Ja'Wuan James has been very consistent over the past three years pic.twitter.com/3mpgxl6QwR — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 28, 2019

James is just the latest veteran general manager John Elway has acquired as he tries to provide the Broncos' quarterback -- now Joe Flacco -- with some stability up front.

The Broncos have tried to bolster their line with veteran help in each of the last four offseasons:



2016: T Russell Okung, T Donald Stephenson

2017: G Ron Leary, T Menelik Watson

2018: Trade for T Jared Veldheer

2019: T Ja’Wuan James — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 12, 2019

Monday marked a good day for offensive linemen. In addition to the Broncos giving James a reported $52 million contract, the Bills gave Morse a four-year, $44.5 million deal (according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero) and the Raiders gave left tackle Trent Brown a four-year, $66 million deal (according to Pro Football Talk).

Paradis, Prisco's sixth-ranked free agent, could be next.