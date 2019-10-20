Broncos reportedly to listen to Emmanuel Sanders trade calls, receiver open to deal

The Broncos are likely to begin listening to trade calls for receiver Emmanuel Sanders as they continue to fall out of contention, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Denver is said to be looking for a second-day draft choice as compensation for Sanders, who would reportedly welcome a change of scenery.

Schefter notes that the Panthers, Patriots, Eagles and 49ers are among the teams that are expected to be interested in acquiring Sanders prior to the Oct. 29 trade deadline. San Francisco's apparent interest in Sanders does back up what CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday, noting the 49ers will be big players in trying to add a receiver at the deadline.

The 32-year-old Sanders is in the final year of his deal, but is having a productive season thus far. He has 30 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns through seven games. He did suffer a season-ending Achilles tear last season, but has come back without many issues at all at this point in 2019.

The Broncos were in a similar situation a year ago with receiver Demaryius Thomas, who they ultimately traded to the Houston Texans at the deadline for a 2019 fourth-round pick. This time around, they are looking for richer return.