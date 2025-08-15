The Denver Broncos were without one of their top players in practice this week as second-team All-Pro outside linebacker Nik Bonitto recovered from a procedure to remove a bone spur on his foot. Coach Sean Payton said Thursday in his post-practice media availability that Bonitto aims to return to the field next week and could see action in the preseason game against the Saints on Aug. 23.

If Bonitto hits the practice field in advance of the Broncos' final preseason contest, he would have about three weeks of lead time before the regular-season opener.

"He had a little spur on the top of his foot," Payton said. "His is something that we just had done and we knew that he was going to miss this week. He'll be up and at it next week. He's been fantastic. The days he's missed has been this simple bone spur in a unique spot on the top of the foot. It's not weight bearing. He went ahead and had it done. I think three stitches."

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto 'hungrier' to build off of breakout season entering contract year in 2025 Chris Bengel

Bone spur removal surgery comes with a wide range of recovery outlooks, largely dependent on the location of the spur. Based on Payton's comments, Bonitto's procedure was minimally invasive and comes with a shorter recovery period than the weeks to months that are often required.

Getting Bonitto back in practice with time to ramp up for the start of the season is key for the Broncos, who took a massive leap defensively last season. With Bonitto's breakthrough fueling the unit, the team went from 27th in points allowed the year prior to third in 2024.

Bonitto flourished in his second year under Payton and third with the Broncos. He set career highs in every major statistical category with 48 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass breakups, an interception and two defensive touchdowns. His sack total made him the first Broncos player with double digits since Von Miller and Bradley Chubb reached that threshold in 2018.

Last season was nothing short of a monster campaign for Bonitto, who cemented himself as an everyday starter and continued an upward trajectory in Year 3. The former second-round pick from Oklahoma looked like his college self when he twice earned All-America selections. With his breakthrough season, he earned a Pro Bowl nod for the first time in his career.