Denver Broncos legend and Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson has died at the age of 75, the team announced on Sunday. No cause of death was reported.

Jackson was a major piece of the "Orange Crush" defense, playing for the team from 1973 to 1986. He was selected by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft and spent his entire career in Denver.

The three-time Pro Bowler played in 191 regular season games, with 177 starts, along with 10 playoff games. He also has two Super Bowl appearances, starting in the 1977 championship game, the Broncos first trip to the big game, and 1986.

His 20 interceptions are tied for the most by a linebacker in team history and his seven picks in the 1976 season are the most by a linebacker in a single season in Broncos history. The first-team All-Pro has a career 40.0 sacks and three touchdowns.

Jackson's excellence throughout his 14 years on the team made him a fan favorite and put him in the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1992.

After he retired, he stayed in the football world as a broadcaster. He was given the Pete Rozelle Award for broadcasting by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.