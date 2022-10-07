The good news: Russell Wilson took ownership for his subpar play following the Broncos' overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. The bad news: Wilson continues to have to answer for he and the offense's stagnant performances through the season's first five games.

Despite another solid effort by his defense, the Broncos fell to 2-3 after scoring just nine points Thursday night. It was an especially rough night for Wilson, who threw a key interception near the end of regulation before ending the game with an incomplete pass on a fourth-and-1 play.

"It's very simple -- at the end of the day I've got to be better, I've got to play better," Wilson said, via ESPN. "The defense played their butts off tonight, we had some key good drives. ... At the end of the day throwing two interceptions can't happen. Can't happen. I let the team down tonight."

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • 3 CMP% 59.4 YDs 1254 TD 4 INT 3 YD/Att 7.38 View Profile

There were plenty of lowlights from the Broncos offense on Thursday. But the lowest moment took place on the final play of the game, when Wilson failed to locate K.J. Hamler, who was wide open while making his way to the end zone. The Broncos receiver slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration shortly after the play.

"I could have walked in," Hamler said of the final play, via James Palmer of NFL Media.

The fourth-down play overshadowed another head-scratching play from Wilson that occurred moments earlier. With a 12-9 lead, the Broncos decided to go for the kill on third-and-4 from the Colts' 13-yard-line. Wilson threw an interception on the play to Stephon Gilmore, keeping the game within reach. The Colts then marched down the field before kicking a field goal and forcing overtime.

"They tried me like two times in a row the play before [the interception]," Gilmore told Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung after the game, via NFL Media. "I knew he was gonna come back and I had to make him pay. He kept trying me, so I made him pay."

It's certainly not the start the Broncos were hoping for after signing Wilson to a $245 million extension this offseason. Making things bleaker is the fact that the Broncos have lost two of their key offensive players due to injury. Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury last week, and offensive tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field Thursday night after sustaining a lower leg injury.

Time may be the best thing that's currently on Denver's side. The Broncos have 10 days before their next game, a road game against AFC West foe Los Angeles. In the days between, Denver has to figure out a way to get the offense on track, especially the quarterback.

"Lot of season left, lot of opportunity," Wilson said. "[There is] so much good, but the bad is bad. We should have won that game. It's on me."