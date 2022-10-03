The Broncos are especially banged up heading into Thursday's Week 5 matchup with the Colts. Running back Javonte Williams is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL. Pass rusher Randy Gregory could miss up to six weeks due to knee surgery. And now quarterback Russell Wilson is battling a shoulder issue. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Monday that Wilson "dinged up" his arm in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, though the QB told reporters after practice Tuesday that he's "super confident" he'll play against Indianapolis "with no limitations," per The Athletic.

Hackett previously indicated that Wilson is expected to suit up for Thursday's game, per NFL Media. But the former Seahawks star is experiencing soreness in his shoulder, and limited practice participation throughout the week could leave the QB questionable on the official injury report. The Broncos have only two full days of on-field preparation before their next game.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • 3 CMP% 61.1 YDs 980 TD 4 INT 1 YD/Att 7.48 View Profile

Denver is looking to get back above .500 on Thursday, while the Colts will be visiting in search of just their second win in five weeks. Wilson, meanwhile, is coming off one of his best statistical performances with the Broncos, going 17 of 25 for 237 yards, two touchdowns and another score on the ground against the Raiders. But his overall Broncos debut has been mercurial at best, with Hackett's offense struggling to establish rhythm in each of the team's four games this year.

The only other QB on the Broncos' active roster is fourth-year backup Brett Rypien, who's appeared in four games and started one during his NFL career. Denver also has longtime journeyman Josh Johnson on its practice squad. Johnson, 36, has started nine total games for three different teams over the course of his career.