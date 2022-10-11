Injuries have been one of the major headlines of the Denver Broncos' disappointing start to the 2022 campaign, and now, starting quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an issue. Last Friday, Wilson flew to Los Angeles and underwent a procedure where he had an injection in his throwing shoulder, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Despite this, however, Wilson is not expected to miss any time.

Monday, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson, "should be ready to play" on Monday night against the rival Los Angeles Chargers, according to Aric Dilalla of the Broncos' official website. Per NFL Media, Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection, which they hope will relieve discomfort in the throwing shoulder.

Wilson and the 2-3 Broncos are coming off another disappointing loss, as Denver fell 12-9 in OT to an Indianapolis Colts team that was missing star running back Jonathan Taylor. While Wilson has stumbled out of the starting gate with his new team, he looked especially rough on Thursday night, as he completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Wilson ranks No. 14 in the NFL in passing yards (1,254), is tied for No. 23 in passing touchdowns (four) and ranks No. 28 in passing completion percentage (59.4%). His 14.1 off-target percentage this season is the eighth-highest in the NFL, and the Broncos are averaging just 15 points per game -- second-worst in the NFL behind the Colts.

It remains to be seen if this procedure will help Wilson's performance. The former Seahawk was a limited participant in practice all of last week due to the issue, and how he progresses through each practice session this week will be something to monitor.