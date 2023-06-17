Getting into better shape has been a goal for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, and he has not been shy about making that known. At Broncos OTAs last month, Wilson declared himself "lean and mean — ready to go."

Apparently wanting to showcase exactly how that process is going, Wilson posted a workout video to Twitter on Saturday. The backing track of Nipsey Hussle's "Grinding All My Life" sort of speaks for itself.

Back in February, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen went on a podcast with Wilson's former teammate, Marshawn Lynch, and said of Wilson, "He looks in shape on TV, but you see him in person, and it's weird. He's like a sack of potatoes."

You can't say for sure whether that comment motivated Wilson to get in better shape than he was during his first season in Denver, but he apparently feels he's better-conditioned than at any previous point in his career.

"You always want to be in the best shape of your life," Wilson said in May. "I'm ready for that. I feel better than ever."

Armed with a new head coach in Sean Payton, reinforcements along the offensive line, in the backfield, and in the receiving corps, things are set up better for Wilson in 2023 than they were a year ago. If a slimmed-down physique can help him tap back into some of the mobility he had during his Seahawks days, that will be all the better.