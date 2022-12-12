Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, and was soon ruled out for the rest of the game. Wilson took a hit on a running play in the red zone and appeared to be knocked unconscious. Wilson slowly walked off the field under his own power with the Broncos' medical team, but he would not return.

Wilson will enter the NFL's concussion protocol, though it is not yet known if he'll be sidelined beyond Week 14.

In his absence, backup quarterback Brett Rypien came in to lead the offense. Rypien was able to finish out the drive with a touchdown.

Here is a look at the play where Wilson got hurt:

Here is a closer look at Wilson's head shot:

After the hit, Wilson was shown on the CBS broadcast with a very visible bump on his head.

The Broncos went on to lose the game 34-28. The Broncos were expected to be blown out, but they managed to stay with the Chiefs for the last two-plus quarters of the team. Even with three interceptions off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Wilson throwing three touchdowns, they were unable to keep up with Kansas City.