The Denver Broncos fell to 2-4 on Monday night, as they were defeated by the rival Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, 19-16. Unfortunately for "Broncos Country," another anemic offensive performance awaited them in Week 6, as Denver mustered just 258 yards of total offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson also apparently suffered a new injury.

Following the loss, Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury. When it was Wilson's turn to speak to reporters, he said he suffered the injury in the final quarter.

"It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter, but you know, just tried to play through it and all that," said Wilson. "I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and that happened, so that was a little unfortunate."

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • 3 CMP% 58.6 YDs 1442 TD 5 INT 3 YD/Att 7.28 View Profile

Wilson completed 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown. Just last Friday, the quarterback underwent a procedure where he had an injection in his throwing shoulder to help alleviate some discomfort. He was listed on the Broncos' injury report this week, but was a full participant in Friday's and Saturday's practice sessions after being limited Thursday.

The Broncos shot out of the starting gates Monday night, as they scored 10 unanswered points on their first two drives of the contest -- including a seven-play, 84-yard drive that was capped by rookie tight end Greg Dulcich's first NFL touchdown. After that, however, the Broncos scored just six total points and went 0-1 in the red zone.

Hackett really took to the run game in the second half, as Wilson threw for just 15 yards in the final two quarters. Wilson's offensive line also struggled mightily, as he was sacked four times for a loss of 28 yards.

The Broncos are on a short week, as they will host the surging New York Jets on Sunday. Wilson's status in practice this week is worth watching due to this new hamstring issue.