The Philadelphia Eagles' Tush Push play survived an offseason of scrutiny that included a vote over whether the NFL should ban the near-automatic quarterback sneak. Coincidentally, the Eagles' upcoming Week 5 opponent played a key role in protecting it. Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said he stood up in defense of the Tush Push during the league's offseason debate, and he must now game plan for it as he gears up to face the undefeated Eagles.

The NFL needed 24 of its owners to vote to ban the Tush Push in order for the play to be outlawed. Only 22 voted for the ban, keeping it alive for the 2025 campaign. It has been under the league's watchful eye, though, and the NFL reminded its officials after Week 2 that players need to be aligned legally before the snap on that play and other variants of the quarterback sneak.

"I was one that stood up in favor of it," Payton said Tuesday. "The reason I stood up in favor of it is pretty simple. If the powers to be don't want it for aesthetic reasons or competitive reasons or it's hard to officiate, et cetera. But I've been involved in those meetings for a long time, and when all of the sudden health and safety was pulled into that -- which might be the safest play in football -- my bullshit nose kind of went up. Look, it's a quarterback sneak."

The Tush Push is a staple of the Philadelphia offense and makes near-weekly appearances in short-yardage situations, especially close to the goal line. It has been a source of discussion multiple times already this year.

Even after the league placed an emphasis on pre-snap monitoring, the Eagles appeared to get away with a false start the following week on one of their Tush Push reps. That was after two offensive linemen seemed to get a head start on a snap a week prior.

"Credit Philadelphia," said Payton. "They scored a touchdown last week. Take a peek at this past week's touchdown off the tush push look, and it was a sweep to the left. I'm one that looks at it -- as long as the line of scrimmage is clean, that it's a well-run quarterback sneak. When you really evaluate it, it's more the technique of the sneak than the push.

"You go all the way back to Green Bay against Dallas in the Ice Bowl and freaking Bart Starr crosses the goal line with someone pushing a little bit behind him," he continued. "I was one that was in favor of leaving it alone on Philly's side."

Entering this season, the Eagles called quarterback sneaks 92 times since the 2022 campaign, significantly more than the three next-highest team totals combined.