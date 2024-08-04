Sean Payton didn't suggest that Bo Nix will become Drew Brees, but the Broncos head coach did reference his former quarterback when discussing his current one. Payton also may have subtly thrown some shade at his starting quarterback during his first season in Denver.

Payton, who is beginning his second season as the Broncos head coach, said that there is an aspect of Nix's game that he feels is similar to Brees, his longtime quarterback with the Saints and a player likely to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026 -- his first year of eligibility.

"You see pretty good pocket sense," Payton said of Nix, via 104.3 The Fan. "Doesn't take a lot of sacks. I think when he knows when the play's over, time to go, and then, I think he can make plays when he's going.

"I used to say this all the time: The sack numbers are a reflection more on the quarterback than the offensive line. Brees was one of those guys, he was a tough sack. The ball came out, and I think Bo has traits like that."

Brees' quick release certainly did allow him to avoid more punishment from pass rushers. During his 20-year career, Brees was only sacked more than 30 times in a season twice. He was sacked an average of just 22 times per season during his 19 years as a starter.

In comparison, former Broncos quarterback and current Steeler Russell Wilson was sacked an average of nearly 44 times per season during his first 12 seasons. Based on Payton's comments, it's clear that he probably wasn't thrilled with the amount of sacks his former quarterback took, and that was probably among the reasons why Payton decided to pull the plug on Wilson after just one year together.

Nix's similar ability to get rid of the ball before the pass rush can get home is a key trait for a quarterback, let alone a rookie. That trait is surely one of the reasons why Payton and Co. made him the 12th overall pick in April's draft. It may also help give him an edge in his position battle against veteran Jarrett Stidham.

This isn't the first time that Payton has mentioned Brees while discussing Nix. Back in June, Payton said that Nix has similar intangible qualities as Brees.

"All right, we're looking for similarities. I would say mentally, [Nix] wants to know as much and as fast as he can," Payton said at the time. "I think there's maybe a maturity level because, again, [Nix] played 61 games [in college] and when [the Saints] got Drew, it was off of his rookie contract and coming off an injury."

Given his ongoing comparisons to Brees, it's safe to say that Payton likes what he's seen out of Nix so far. It's also fair to assume that Payton is OK with his decision to part ways with Wilson, even if it cost his team $39 million for the 2024 season.