The Denver Broncos came away with a huge 20-13 team win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But following the victory, the game ball was not given to any player on the roster. Instead, head coach Vic Fangio announced that the team is sending the game ball to former Broncos star Floyd Little and his family.

Little was diagnosed with cancer in May and entered hospice care on Saturday.

"We talked about [Little]," Fangio said after the game, according to ESPN. "One of the all-time greats in Broncos history, old No. 44, I remember as a kid growing up -- I was an Eagles fan growing up -- but from afar I was a Floyd Little fan, too ... We're going to get it sent to him."

Little was a running back for the Broncos from 1967 to 1975 and totaled 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns during his NFL career. He was a pro-bowler five times and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Little was the sixth overall pick in the 1967 AFL/NFL Draft after a standout career at Syracuse. The Connecticut native, who earned the nickname of "The Franchise," ended up having his No. 44 retired by both the Broncos and Syracuse.

Little is certainly one of the bigger stars in Broncos history and the franchise wanted to do something special for a former player that meant so much to the organization.