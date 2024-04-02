For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Denver Broncos are getting set to make a dramatic change to their uniforms. The Broncos announced on social media that they'll be wearing a new look for the 2024 season.

The Broncos uniforms haven't undergone any major changes since 1997 when they unveiled their current look. In the 27 years since then, the Broncos have made a few slight changes: They released a color rush jersey in 2016, and they unveiled a white helmet in 2023, but their main uniforms have stayed mostly intact.

The Broncos also switched from a blue home jersey to an orange home jersey prior to the 2012 season, but that didn't involve a total redesign of the uniforms -- this one will.

Here's what you need to know:

1. A total redesign is coming. Broncos team president Damani Leech revealed on Monday that the uniform will be a "full redesign." However, he did add that not everything will be changing. The team will be keeping the "same colors and same logo" in place.

2. Leech hints at what the redesign might look like. Here's what Leech had to say about the process of designing the new uniforms: "Part of the process was talking about, what's important for the Broncos? What's important for Broncos fans? Wanting to evolve and be new and different but also be respectful of our history and our traditions," Leech said, via the Denver Post. "Understanding our surroundings from a geographic standpoint, there will be nods to that and I think people be really excited about it."

When the Broncos unveiled their white helmets last year, the color was a nod to the snowcapped Rocky Mountains and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Broncos fully embrace that theme once again. As Leech notes, the team wanted to make a uniform that shows that the Broncos understand "our surroundings from a geographic standpoint."

Someone actually made a mock-up of what a Rocky Mountain uniform might look like and you can see that below.

This mock up shows the mountains on the sleeve of the jersey, which would be pretty cool if the Broncos actually go through with that.

3. Release date. The Broncos will be unveiling their new uniforms on April 22, which is just three days before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. The reason teams generally shoot for the draft as a target release date is so they can show off their new look during the NFL's biggest offseason event.

The Broncos are one of at least three teams who are expected to unveil new uniforms this year. The Texans have already leaked their new road uniforms and the Jets previously announced that they would be releasing new uniforms in April. The Lions will also be unveiling new uniforms on April 18.