The Denver Broncos have a new ownership group and are set to bring a fan favorite back to the franchise. Per ESPN, the Broncos have had conversations with Peyton Manning on an advisory role that could result in endless possibilities for the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Manning, who was inducted into the team's Ring of Fame last season, attends plenty of Broncos games as a fan since retiring after the team's victory in Super Bowl 50 six years ago. He also has appeared at numerous practices and has been involved in social media pieces for Denver over the years.

Manning also has an inadvertent relationship with the Waltons thanks to his friendship with Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke. The Kroenke's own the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets, two teams Manning has been a frequent guest at games over the years. Stan Kroenke's wife is Ann Walton, who is the daughter of Bud Walton. Bud helped Sam Walton build Walmart into one of the top retail stores in America. Rob Walton, the new Broncos owner, in the eldest son of Sam Walton.

The Broncos were the second and final team Manning played for in his Hall of Fame career, suiting up for Denver In his final four seasons. Manning earned two First Team All-Pro selections with the Broncos, three Pro Bowl selections, the Comeback Player of the Year award (2012) and the Most Valuable Player award (2013).

In Manning's MVP season, he set a NFL record in passing yards (5,477) and passing touchdowns (55), finishing with a 115.1 passer rating. Manning capped off his Denver career by winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in his final season, completing 66.5% of his passes for 17,112 yards with 140 touchdowns to 53 interceptions (101.7 rating) in his four years with the franchise.

The Broncos were 45-12 in Manning's four seasons in Denver, winning two AFC championships and reaching the playoffs all four seasons. If the Walton sale is approved (needs 24 of the 32 owners to ratify the sale), Manning appears on his way towards having a significant role with the franchise he's built a strong relationship with over the last decade.