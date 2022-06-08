For most of the past three years, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has held the title as the richest owner in the NFL, but that's going to change as soon as Rob Walton's purchase of the Denver Broncos is finalized.

The team announced on Tuesday that it has entered a purchase agreement with Walton, who will be forking over a reported $4.65 billion to buy the Broncos.

Walton's purchase still needs to be approved by 24 of the NFL's 32 owners, but once that happens, he will immediately become the richest owner in the NFL. Walton will also become the second-richest sports owner in North America, trailing only Steve Ballmer. The former CEO of Microsoft, who owns the Los Angeles Clippers, is worth an estimated $89.4 billion

Walton, who is the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, is worth an estimated $58.2 billion, according to the latest numbers from Forbes. Not only does that make him the 21st richest person in the world, but it also means that he has more money than the NFL's five richest owners COMBINED.

Jerry Jones, Stan Kroenke, Robert Kraft, Stephen Ross and Tepper have a combined value of $56.7 billion, which is still $1.5 billion lower than Walton.

Here's what the list of richest owners will look like once Walton's purchase of the Broncos is finalized (via Forbes data as of June 8)

Top 15 richest owners in the NFL

1. Rob Walton, Broncos: $58.2 billion

2. David Tepper, Panthers: $16.7 billion

3. Jerry Jones, Cowboys: $12.8 billion

4. Stan Kroenke, Rams: $10.7 billion

5. Robert Kraft, Patriots: $8.3 billion

6. Stephen Ross, Dolphins $8.2 billion

7. Shahid Khan, Jaguars: $7.7 billion

8. Arthur Blank, Falcons: $6.9 billion

T-9. Stephen Bisciotti, Ravens: $5.8 billion

T-9. Terry Pegula, Bills: $5.8 billion

11. Janice McNair, Texans: $4.2 billion

T-12. Dan Snyder, Commanders: $4 billion

T-12. Denise York, 49ers: $4 billion

14. Jimmy Haslam, Browns: $3.9 billion

15. Gayle Benson, Saints $3.8 billion