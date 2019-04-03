Broncos star Von Miller reveals how much longer he wants to play in the NFL, and it involves Bruce Smith

Von Miller is entering his ninth NFL season after recently turning 30, but if all goes according to plan, the 2019 season will only mark the halfway point of his career.

On Tuesday, the Broncos superstar pass rusher revealed that he's eyeing the kind of career that measures up to the career that Bruce Smith put together. When NFL Network's James Palmer asked Miller how much longer he intends to play in the NFL, Miller said that he's aiming for a career that lasts anywhere between 18-20 years.

"I think I'm halfway. I think I'm almost to halfway right now," he said. "Eighteen-to-twenty would be good for me. Bruce Smith played 20 years, 200 sacks. That's the gold standard for pass rushers right there."

I had a chance to catch up with one of the greats today. #broncos @vonmiller . What does he think about another new head coach? The Hall of Fame? How much longer will he play? Also, what was it like being in Paris with @OBJ when he found out he was traded to the #browns? pic.twitter.com/zoB3U58QBv — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 2, 2019

Smith, as Miller alluded to, is the all-time leader in career sacks with 200. Miller, after eight seasons in the NFL, is tied for the 33rd on the all-time leaderboard with 98 sacks. But if he continues to sack quarterbacks at his current pace, he'll have a chance to catch Smith.

Including his five-sack 2013 season that was cut short by injury, Miller is averaging just over 12 sacks per season. At that rate, Miller would need to play for a little more than eight more seasons to hit 200. The problem, of course, is that as Miller ages, his production is likely to slip the same way most NFL players not named Tom Brady decline as they age. Over the final three years of Smith's career, he averaged only 6.3 sacks per season after averaging 11.3 sacks per season from 1985-2000.

The good news for Miller is that, to this point, he hasn't really shown any noticeable signs of aging. He's coming off a 14.5-sack season, the second-highest output of his career. With Bradley Chubb having already emerged as a viable second pass rusher and with defensive genius Vic Fangio having been hired as the Broncos' new coach, it wouldn't be surprising to see Miller maintain his level of play in the short-term. His long-term outlook is more of an unknown. Much of it will come down to injury luck, which is largely out of his control.

As of now, though, Miller is on a path that leads to the Hall of Fame. That much is clear. But reaching the highs that Smith hit are an entirely different task, one that would require a decent amount of luck to be on his side, regardless of how clearly talented and skilled he is. For as dominant as he's been for so long, Miller is still less than halfway to matching Smith's career sack total.