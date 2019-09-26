Broncos star Von Miller walks out on media after holding 13-second press conference
The Broncos' pass-rusher isn't taking any questions this week
Apparently, Von Miller wasn't in the mood to talk to the media Thursday. During his weekly press conference, the Denver Broncos' star pass-rusher kept things short and sweet: He talked for less than 15 seconds and he didn't take any questions from reporters. Basically, the press conference went like this: Miller walked up to the podium, he gave a statement, and then he high-tailed it away from the media. During the 13 seconds where he did actually talk, Miller didn't really have much to say except that he likes the Broncos' defensive plan for this week's game against the Jaguars.
"I have great teammates, great coaches," Miller said, via ABC-7 in Denver. "I am excited about the opportunity this week versus the Jaguars. We have a great game plan in. I am excited to play."
Although Miller sounds frustrated, that likely has less to do with the media and more to do with the fact that the Broncos have been struggling on defense this year.
After the hiring of Vic Fangio as head coach in January, the Broncos defense had high expectations going into the 2019 season. Not only was the team loaded with talent, but they were getting a coach in Fangio who dominated NFL offenses last year as the defensive coordinator for the Bears.
Through three weeks, the hiring of Fangio hasn't paid off on the defensive side of the ball at all. The Broncos have zero sacks and zero turnovers, making them the first team in more than 60 years not to record a sack or a turnover through the first three weeks of the season.
To add insult to injury, one of the first moves the Broncos made after hiring Fangio was to let Shaq Barrett leave the team in free agency. Barrett ended up signing with the Buccaneers and he already has eight sacks through three weeks, which is eight more sacks than the Broncos have as a team.
