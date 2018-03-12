Broncos starting defensive end charged with rape over 2013 incident in Georgia

Adam Gotsis has been charged with rape in Georgia Fulton County Police

Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis has been charged with strongarm rape over an incident that allegedly took place five years ago in Georgia.

Gotsis turned himself in on March 7 and was later released after paying a $50,000 bond, according to Fulton County jail records. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the charge stems from an incident that took place on March 9, 2013 while Gotsis was enrolled at Georgia Tech. The alleged victim went to police in February of this year to press charges.

According to the victim, she met Gotsis through a mutual friend and the two ended up attending a party together in March 2013. The alleged rape took place at Gotsis' home after the party.

The Broncos have said that they're aware of the charges.

"We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college," the team said in a statement. "The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it, and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter."

Gotsis, who was born in Australia, went to Georgia Tech from 2012 to 2015 and started in a total of 37 games during his four years at the school. The 25-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Although he missed most of his rookie season due to injury, Gotsis returned in 2017 and started 13 games for the Broncos at defensive end.