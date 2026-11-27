For the fourth straight year, the NFL is holding a Black Friday game, and for the fourth straight year, it will kick off at 3 p.m. ET, which makes it the most bizarre game on the NFL schedule. It's the only regular-season game all year that kicks off at 3 p.m.

With the Broncos and Steelers heading into a huge matchup, the NFL would probably prefer to put the Black Friday game in primetime — especially with all the Aaron Rodgers' drama surrounding the game — but the league can't do that thanks to a 65-year-old law.

Under the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, the league isn't allowed to televise any games on Friday or Saturday from the second weekend in September through the second weekend in December. Instead, those two days have been earmarked for high school and college football. However, there is a loophole in this rule: the NFL is ALLOWED to schedule a Friday game as long as it ends before 6 p.m. local time, which is how the league settled on a 3 p.m. ET kickoff time. It's basically the latest the game could start without running afoul of the SBA.

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The NFL has generally avoided this issue by just not scheduling any Friday games. Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the league has only played a total of 16 Friday games and six of those have essentially been holiday games that were either played on Christmas Eve, Christmas or New Year's Eve. Those three holidays come AFTER the second weekend in December, so the NFL is allowed to put those games in primetime. For Black Friday, the game has to be in the afternoon.

The Black Friday game has worked out so well for the NFL that the league is actually kicking around the idea of adding a second game to the day. If that happened, it would likely be a doubleheader, with the first game kicking off at 12 p.m. ET and the second at 3 p.m. ET. Roger Goodell floated the doubleheader idea earlier this year, and although it didn't happen, it could still certainly be something we see on the schedule next year.