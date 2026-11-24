The Denver Broncos will play their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers without running back J.K. Dobbins. Coach Sean Payton announced that he suspended the veteran ball carrier for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, which takes him out of the offensive rotation for the Black Friday contest. Payton did not comment further on the suspension or what prompted his decision, adding that "it's better that way" to not speak on the matter.

Although Dobbins leads the team in carries (99) and rushing yards (324), with three touchdowns on his ledger this season, he slipped in the pecking order in recent weeks behind RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman. Dobbins' role reached a new low in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders when he played just one snap.

Coleman emerged as the primary option in the backfield and took firm command of the starting job when he set career highs with 28 touches, 129 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in that victory against the Raiders.

Harvey is on injured reserve due to a knee issue that popped up in practice in late October. He will not play on Friday and is not eligible to return until Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

With two of the top three running backs out for the matchup with the Steelers, Coleman projects to take on a sizable workload for the second time in as many weeks. Payton declined to answer questions about the group but insisted that the Broncos will have depth at the position. If anyone steps into a more meaningful role, it would likely be Cody Schrader, whom the Broncos activated to their 53-man roster for each of the last three games. Tyler Badie's practice window is open, but the Broncos have not activated him from injured reserve.