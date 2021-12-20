Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was injured and carted off the field during their Week 15 15-10 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the third quarter, the veteran signal-caller scrambled right and dove forward in an attempt to pick up a first down, but he was hit in the back and landed on his head.

Medical personnel took off Bridgewater's face mask and he was strapped onto the cart. The Broncos announced that Bridgewater has movement in all extremities and was taken via ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution with what the team classified as a head injury. Following the game, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Bridgewater will remain at the hospital overnight for further evaluation and that everything has checked out well so far.

Drew Lock replaced Bridgewater under center, and threw a touchdown pass to take the lead for Denver on his first drive but stalled the rest of the way. Bridgewater completed 12 of 22 passes for 98 yards before exiting the game. The 29-year-old is in the midst of his first season with the Broncos after spending last year with the Carolina Panthers.