Two playoff teams from last season meet up in Week 9 action as the Houston Texans host the Denver Broncos. Houston got off to a slow start to the year, especially on offense, and finds itself 3-4 entering this matchup with the Broncos. Denver is 6-2, good for first place in a loaded AFC West thanks to a five-game win streak that includes three one-score victories.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the Texans are 1.5-point favorites, according to the latest Broncos vs. Texans odds. The over/under for total points scored is 39.5. The Texans are -126 money line favorites (risk $126 to win $100), while the Broncos are +106 underdogs (wager $100 to win $106). Before you make any Broncos vs. Texans picks, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Click here to bet Broncos vs. Texans at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Where to bet on Broncos vs. Texans

Where to watch Broncos vs. Texans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Broncos vs. Texans betting preview

Odds: Texans -1.5, over/under 39.5

The Texans have been Under machines this year, with that side of the total hitting in five of their seven games. Houston's offense has been better of late, scoring 26 or more points in three of its last four games, but combine an inconsistent offense with one of the best defenses in the NFL and you get the recipe for a lot of Unders. Denver has also leaned towards the Under this year, with that side hitting in five of eight games. The Broncos had arguably the best defense in the league last year, and while that unit isn't quite as dominant, it still ranks in the top five of yards and points allowed per game.

Click here to bet Broncos vs. Texans at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Broncos vs. Texans SGP

Under 39.5 (-105, DraftKings)

Broncos +1.5 (-108, DraftKings)

J.K. Dobbins anytime touchdown (+175, DraftKings)

Final odds: +934 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $934)

Model's Broncos vs. Texans score prediction, picks

Given both of these teams' leaning Under all season long, it's not too much of a surprise to see that the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is leaning that way as well. The Under hits in nearly 60% of model simulations despite this being the lowest total of the entire Week 9 slate. Both defenses rank in the top five in yards and points allowed per game this year.

Broncos vs. Texans score prediction: Texans 19, Broncos 18

Want more Week 9 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 9 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.