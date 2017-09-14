Broncos to honor DeMarcus Ware during Cowboys game

The Denver Broncos are paying tribute to DeMarcus Ware.

The team announced Wednesday that they'll honor the retired linebacker during Sunday's home game against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Ware will serve as Denver's coin toss alumni captain and be recognized with an on-field presentation between the first and second quarter.

A surefire future Hall-of-Famer, Ware spent his first nine seasons with Dallas before bolting to the Mile High City in 2014. In three years with the Broncos, he made 81 tackles and 21.5 sacks, and earned two Pro Bowl trips (2014, 2015).

His dominant 2015 postseason, in which he recorded 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble, helped the Broncos to an improbable upset of the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Ware, 35, hung up his cleats in March, citing long-term health concerns and quality of life. He went out with 146 career sacks, eighth-most in NFL history, and four first-team All-Pro selections. He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

As for his rooting interests on Sunday, Ware is keeping things down the middle -- literally.

DeMarcus Ware asked who he's rooting for Sunday. Says he will be on the 50 yard line, in blue with a large D on the front...(smart answer) — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 13, 2017

