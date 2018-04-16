Broncos to release C.J. Anderson after failing to find a suitable way to trade him
The move saves the Broncos $4.5 million against the salary cap
C.J. Anderson will have to find a new team. The Denver Broncos will release the running back, per a report from CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.
The Broncos tried to find a trade for Anderson throughout the offseason, even coming close to trading him to the Dolphins at one point. After failing to find a deal, they will release him instead.
Anderson is coming off the best volume season of his career, during which he ran for over 1,000 yards and totaled four touchdowns. His yards-per-carry average was just 4.1, however, and his production over the last couple years did not entirely justify the cap hit he would have carried in 2018. As ESPN's Bill Barnwell noted, the path the Broncos took to get to this point with Anderson was rather interesting.
By releasing him now, the Broncos save $4.5 million on their books this season. Their running back depth chart is now fairly thin, and it would be reasonable to expect them to add a back during the draft next week.
