The Denver Broncos are signing veteran linebacker Joe Schobert to improve the defense, per NFL Media. Inside linebacker has been an area of need for Denver, and became even more of one after the Broncos' first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, where Jonas Griffith suffered an elbow injury that will sideline him for some time.

According to Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV, Schobert bought a house in the Sedalia area, and desperately wanted to sign with the Broncos. He even reportedly passed on offers from other teams to leave the door open for Denver, and general manager George Paton finally called.

Schobert was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March after the franchise picked up Myles Jack to be a new starter. Schobert was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Steelers last August. In 16 games played for Pittsburgh, he recorded 112 combined tackles, six passes defensed and one interception.

Schobert has recorded at least 103 combined tackles in each of the last five seasons. A fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Schobert was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 when he recorded a whopping 144 combined tackles and three sacks.

The injured Griffith was likely slated to be a starter next to Josey Jewell on the inside. Denver also has Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad on its depth chart.