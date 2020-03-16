Broncos to sign lineman Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million deal, per report

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Lions, Graham Glasgow is about to cash in with the Broncos. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos will ink the veteran offensive lineman to a four-year, $44 million deal when free agency officially opens on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old veteran spent his first four seasons with the Lions, starting in 58 of a possible 62 games. As a rookie in 2016, he saw time at both guard positions as well as at center. Glasgow saw time at center and left guard the next season before exclusively moving to center in 2018. He was the Lions' center each of the past two seasons, helping Detroit finish in the top-10 in the league in rushing in '18 and in passing last season.

An imposing presence at 6-foot-6 and 303 pounds, Glasgow broke into the NFL as the 95th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Before signing with the Lions, Glasgow started at center and both guard positions during his time at Michigan, starting in 37 of a possible 42 games.

Glasgow will look to help a Broncos' offense that finished 28th in the league in scoring last season. Denver's offense was also just 28th in the league in passing, 20th in rushing, 30th in third down efficiency and 28th in red zone efficiency.

Despite their low league rankings, the Broncos' offense did appear to he finding its way following the team's 3-8 start. During their final five games, Denver posted a 4-1 record that included several impressive showings by the Broncos' offense. A big reason for the Broncos' late turnaround was the play of quarterback Drew Lock, who was promoted to the team's starting quarterback during that span. During that span, Lock completed 64.1% of his passes with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Along with helping keep Lock clean, Glasgow will look to help pry open running lanes for running back Phillip Lindsay, who cleared 1,000 yards rushing for the second time in as many seasons. Denver is certainly hoping for another strong season by the defense, a unit that boasted the league's top ranked red zone defense last season under first year head coach Vic Fangio.