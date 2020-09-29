The Denver Broncos are making yet another switch under center, as head coach Vic Fangio announced on Tuesday that Denver will start Brett Rypien at quarterback when the Broncos take on the New York Jets on "Thursday Night Football" this week. Rypien was picked up by Denver after going undrafted in 2019 out of Boise State, and spent much of his rookie season on the Broncos' practice squad. He is the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien, who won two Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl MVP with Washington in Super Bowl XXVI.

Rypien got his first game action last week during the Broncos' 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Jeff Driskel completed 17 of 30 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception, he was benched by Fangio in the fourth quarter. Rypien completed his first eight passes for a total of 53 yards before throwing an interception.

When Drew Lock went down with a shoulder injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Driskel did show some promise as a replacement. He completed 18 of 34 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but kept the Broncos in the game before they ultimately fell, 26-21. Since Driskel is now 1-8 as a starter, Fangio is opting to go with his former practice squad quarterback in primetime against the Jets this week. The Broncos signed Blake Bortles last week, but apparently he is not yet ready to play. Rypien will be the Broncos' ninth different starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after 2015.

Lock is dealing with a bad rotator cuff strain, but could potentially return in Week 5. The Broncos have had horrible luck with injuries this season, but they do get somewhat of a break with the Jets this week.