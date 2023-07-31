Monday was a very unfortunate day for the Denver Broncos' wide receiving corps. Tim Patrick went down with a non-contact injury that appears to be related to his Achilles, and then K.J. Hamler announced he had been diagnosed with pericarditis, which he describes as mild heart irritation.

The Broncos plan to waive Hamler on Monday with a non-football illness designation, according to NFL Media. Even with this transaction, the team reportedly plans to bring him back. NFL Media reports the wideout's condition is not "overly serious," and that he's expected to miss weeks, not months.

Hamler was already on the non-football injury list after tearing his pec earlier this offseason while training. Monday, he took to Instagram to describe what he's dealing with, and inform fans that he will be back on the football field "better and stronger than ever."

"After feeling some chest pains while working out on the break before camp started, I got everything checked out and was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis. I've got a great treatment plan with medicine and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love. I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season! I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with. I know most of you have heard or know of my story and these past few years what I've been going through on and off the field. It's tough to deal with this when I was ready for a breakout year, but adversity is nothing new to me. I have been through hell and back, but it's hard to reach paradise if you don't go through hell first. I'll get past this just like everything else on this journey! I will continue to elevate. I forever stand on business. This is not a farewell, this is not a good bye, this is a see you soon as I take a break for my health. I'm so grateful for my teammates & coaches. Appreciate the support from the Broncos Country and encouragement I have been receiving. This is something to bring awareness to anybody. So anyone with chest pains please get checked out by your doctor! Stay true, Be you, stand on Ten, Never bend. From K with love"

The second-round pick out of Penn State in 2020 has caught 42 passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns in 23 career games played. Hamler has unfortunately been hampered by injuries throughout his three NFL seasons. He missed three games during his rookie campaign, which ended with him on injured reserve, tore his ACL three games into the 2021 season and then a hamstring issue limited him to seven games last year.

This is yet another bump in the road for the 24-year-old, but it sounds like Denver is interested in bringing him back into the fold once he is cleared.