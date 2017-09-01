Broncos trade part-time starter to Falcons in exchange for 2018 draft pick

After adding three starters on the offensive line this offseason, the Denver Broncos didn't really have any need for offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo, so they shipped him off to Atlanta.

The Broncos announced on Friday that Sambrailo has been traded to the Falcons in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

The offensive lineman had been with the Broncos since 2015 when he was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft. During his two seasons with the Broncos, Sambrailo played in a total of 13 games for the team, and started in seven of those.

However, Sambrailo never really lived up to the hype that came with being a second-round pick. During two injury-riddled seasons with the Broncos, he missed a total of 19 games due to injury.

During the 2017 offseason, the Broncos made it clear that they wanted to improve and offensive line that gave up a total of 40 sacks last season. To beef up the unit, the Broncos added two free agents -- Ronald Leary and Menelik Watson -- and then went out and used a first-round pick on another offensive lineman, Garett Bolles.

With all three of those guys expected to start, that made Sambrailo expendable in Denver. The Broncos also added offensive guard Allen Barbre during a July trade with the Eagles.

With the Falcons, Sambrailo probably won't see the field too often in 2017 unless someone gets injured. Atlanta has two established starters at the tackle spots in right tackle Ryan Schraeder and left tackle Jake Matthews.

Of course, the Falcons could ask Sambrailo to make the move to guard. The only starter the Falcons lost from the Super Bowl team was right guard Chris Chester, who announced his retirement in May.