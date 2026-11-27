The Denver Broncos did not miss a chance to make light of the drama surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two days after the Steelers released Aaron Rodgers and the veteran quarterback went scorched-earth on head coach Mike McCarthy, the Broncos pulled out Rodgers' patented celebration on their first scoring play.

In a head-to-head battle with the team that made all kinds of headlines in the lead-up to the Black Friday contest, the Broncos got their dig in when they stuffed Steelers running back Jaylen Warren for a safety.

The Broncos pinned the Steelers at their own 1-yard line on a second-quarter punt, and linebacker Alex Singleton brought Warren down in the end zone on the ensuing play to notch Denver's first two points of the game. He promptly celebrated with the "discount double-check" move that Rodgers used during the peak of his career.

Rodgers debuted the celebration during his time with the Green Bay Packers and emulated putting on a championship belt when he pulled off big plays or scored touchdowns. The "discount double check" moniker arose not long after Rodgers' Super Bowl run when he signed a deal with State Farm and used that celebration in commercials while promoting insurance agents' double-checking of customers' coverage for potential discounts.

Singleton was not the only player to give a nod to Rodgers during Friday's game. Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf made an apparent reference to his former quarterback when he scored a 22-yard touchdown in the first quarter and held up eight fingers, seemingly referencing the No. 8 jersey Rodgers wore in Pittsburgh.

Metcalf's celebration could also have referenced his own No. 4, since he held up four fingers on each hand.