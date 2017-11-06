Broncos' Vance Joseph says Brock Osweiler 'earned' another chance after 51-23 loss

In case you were wondering, Brock Osweiler has not magically improved since the last time we saw him play meaningful football for the Houston Texans last season. On Sunday, Osweiler made his first start for the Broncos this season after Trevor Siemian got benched. It went as expected. In a 51-23 loss to the Eagles, Osweiler completed 19 of 38 passes for 208 yards, one touchdowns, two picks, and a 53.4 passer rating.

If you missed Osweiler's start, don't fret, because you'll get another chance to watch him. On Monday, Broncos coach Vance Joseph revealed that Osweiler will start against the Patriots on Sunday night because he "earned" another shot.

"I think Brock's earned it," he said, per the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala‏. "I think Brock deserves one more week to prove he's the guy for us."

Translation: Paxton Lynch still isn't ready to start.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday that the 2016 first-round pick "continues to make strides in his recovery from a shoulder injury and could start as soon as Week 10." My best guess is that Lynch is still a week away from being ready, because there's no way that Joseph actually thinks Osweiler "earned" another chance, right? And unless Osweiler somehow lights up the Patriots, there's no way he can hang onto the starting job. The Broncos need to find out what they have in Lynch before entering the offseason and they already know Osweiler isn't the long-term solution.

Of course, Osweiler -- in his first stint with the Broncos -- did beat the Patriots, though in that win, he compiled a 72.5 passer rating. So, I doubt the Patriots are going to be overly concerned by him. But give the Patriots credit for trying to be complimentary of Osweiler and the Broncos' offense. Head coach Bill Belichick called them "very explosive" (not true) and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia called Osweiler a "big guy," which is at least factually true.

Matt Patricia on Brock Osweiler: "He's a big guy." — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) November 6, 2017

