Broncos' Vance Joseph wants Von Miller to stop trying to guess opponents' snap count

This year, it really feels as though officials have bit a bit more lax on players jumping plays a bit early. We've seen it on both sides of the ball, as offensive linemen get going before the snap and defensive linemen look like they're crossing the line a bit too soon. Broncos linebacker Von Miller is arguably the best in the league at this, and he's been jumping counts for years.

Vance Joseph, however, would like for Miller to dial it back. Miller jumped offsides a few times in the Broncos' loss to the 49ers on Sunday, and Denver's coach wants Miller to stop trying to guess the count and watch the ball instead.

"You don't," Joseph told reporters on how you can guess a count, via Pro Football Talk. "You can't do it. Watch the ball and get off on the ball. Von's a gifted pass rusher so he doesn't have to cheat the count to go. That drive before the half killed us. We had [five] penalties. We had three offsides and two other holding penalties, so we had five penalties in one drive, which gave them the second touchdown of the half which was a killer for us. He can't do it. He's a gifted guy, so he can go on a snap and still win his one-on-ones."

That's true, but Miller's ridiculous jumps give him a big advantage in one-on-ones. The drive Joseph is referring to put the Broncos down 20-0 at halftime.

The Broncos likely aren't going to make the playoffs, and Joseph clearly isn't looking to make friends as his seat warms up. Miller is one of the bright spots on the Broncos this year alongside Bradley Chubb. Miller has 13.5 sacks to Chubb's 12 on the year. Joseph is right about that drive being brutal for the Broncos, but it was the offensive side of the ball that ultimately killed them. You can't go into the half without points and expect to win too many games.

