The Denver Broncos lost their fourth straight game on Thursday night, as they fell to the Cleveland Browns, 17-14. Injuries have been a big reason for Denver's decline, although they did not provide as valid of an excuse in Week 7. Backup quarterback Case Keenum led the Browns to victory while handing off to a former AAF running back, D'Ernest Johnson, who exploded for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was banged up as well, as he was questionable to start due to foot and quad injuries. He did suit up, and completed 22 of 33 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, the Broncos failed to score until the second half and both of Bridgewater's touchdown passes went to running backs.

Facing a 10-0 halftime deficit and with Bridgewater not looking 100 percent, it was fair to wonder if Broncos head coach Vic Fangio would send out Drew Lock to start the second half. Following the game, Fangio said he did not consider a change under center, and reiterated that Bridgewater is their guy.

"I thought he played good, especially there in the second half," Fangio said, via NFL.com. "I do not think Teddy's injuries from my vantage point affected him that much. I thought that he was courageous. He is our quarterback."

Fangio is correct in that Bridgewater did look better in the second half. On the Broncos' first second-half drive, Denver marched 79 yards down the field on 13 plays, and a Melvin Gordon touchdown cut the lead to three points. However, it wasn't enough, as the defense couldn't get the Browns offense off the field late in the fourth quarter.

At this point it doesn't seem like Bridgewater is the future under center for the Broncos, but Fangio clearly is impressed with his quarterback's resiliency.